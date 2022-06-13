Jogi Ramesh Slams Yellow Media Over AP Housing Scheme

Amaravati: Taking strong exception to the baseless reports published in a section of media on housing schemes, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that the government is committed to provide houses to the poor.

Speaking to media at the party central office here on Monday, the Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has distributed 30.60 lakh house pattas, which have market value of around Rs 62,000 crore to the women beneficiaries and building towns while Chandrababu Naidu had ignored housing schemes during his tenure.

The Minister said the state government has been constructing 21.25 lakh houses in the first phase and it was TDP which has moved to the courts to stall the flagship programme. He said the state government has been providing 12 items on subsidy to beneficiaries benefitting Rs 55,000 and also building 17,000 layouts where the government would be providing approach road, electricity, drinking water, sewage system and infrastructure.

Refuting the allegations on the state government in regard to implementation of housing scheme to Jutthika Padmavati, a resident of Palakoderu village in West Godavari district, the Minister said Rs 70,000 has been credited into her account in two phases, sand was given for free and cement and iron were provided on subsidy for the construction of her house and added that a section of media has propagated false information for their vested interests.

He recalled that Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised the state government for being on top in the country in construction of houses and challenged Naidu and a section of the media for an open debate on the issue.

