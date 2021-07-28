Jagananna Pachha Thoranam: Nurturing Plants Key to Sustainability, Says AP CM

The Chief Minister said the state government has set the target to plant one crore saplings from August 15 to August 30 and directed the district collectors to take necessary measures. He said the tenders regarding the procurement of plant saplings should be completed by August 5 and the remaining works should be expedited. He said Sarpanch, Volunteers, Secretariat staff in villages should be involved in the programme. He said to focus on providing water and protecting the sapling apart from planting it.

