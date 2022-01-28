Issues Can Be Resolved Only Through Talks, Says Sajjala

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that issues can be resolved only through talks. He said it was not right on the part of the employees to not turn up for talks even after the government extending an olive branch.

Even today, the PRC practice committee did not come for talks. It is learnt that only a tfew leaders from some communities came to discuss their problems. We will walk irrespective of who comes to talk.

Sajjala also stressed that employees are an integral part of government and employees and government are not separate.