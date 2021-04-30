Irresponsible TDP Creating Panic Among AP Citizens: Ambati

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu flayed the opposition TDP for its audacious political attitude during these tough times and creating panic among people of the state amidst pandemic.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, MLA Rambabu said the state government under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving hard to tackle the Covid situation, however, the opposition TDP leaders are acting irresponsibly by creating panic among people. Andhra Pradesh is in the first position in the country by conducting more COVID-19 tests, where over 1.6 crore people have been tested so far. While the state is putting up such relentless efforts, the TDP is trying to defame the government in all possible ways.

The MLA said the government is also leading the vaccination drive successfully and if the central government arranges vaccines, the state government will complete the vaccination process in a few days.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu, who claims to have 40 years of political experience has so far not uttered a word or suggested any measure to tackle the situation. He criticised that the TDP Chief has turned a blind eye towards State government measures in controlling the pandemic and thus failed to build confidence among the public.

In spite of all efforts, Naidu is trying to use every possible way to tarnish the relentless efforts put up by the government for his political benefit, he added. Taking a strong dig at Naidu, MLA asked about his contribution towards people at a time when the second wave of coronavirus has created fear among people.