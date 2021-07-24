In Indian Culture, Gurus Are Accorded The Status of God

Amravati: Today is Guru Poornima on which day people pay tributes to their gurus or teacher. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has greeted people on the occasion of Guru Poornima.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the importance of guru. "India has a great culture of worshiping Guru on par with God. The position of a teacher who enlightens and lights the torch of knowledge is paramount. Today, on the occasion of Guru Poornima, paying my respects to all the revered Gurus. Happy Guru Poornima to the people of the state."