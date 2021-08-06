India Proud of Young Champ: AP CM on Ravi Dahiya

Amaravati: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, congratulated wrestler Ravi Dahiya on his silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Ravi Dahiya made his mark in his debut Olympics, according to the Chief Minister, and the country is proud of the young champion.

"Congratulations to wrestler Ravi Dahiya, for adding the second silver medal to India's tally at Tokyo2020. India is proud of this young champ who made his mark in his debut Olympics. Ravi has been brilliant throughout his Olympic journey for TeamIndia," he said in a tweet.

Ravi Dahiya took silver in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday after losing to Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

He may have tied the score at 2-2, but Uguev, displaying his enormous strength, grabbed the lead once again, leaving the Indian wrestler behind 4-2 at the end of the first session.

Uguev came out firing on all cylinders, extending his advantage and denying Ravi any chance to control the game.

Uguev led the match 7-2 at one point until Ravi scored two more points to reduce the gap with his opponent, but he lost the match.