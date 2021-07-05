IMD Amaravati Forecasts Heavy Rains for AP as Southwest Monsoon Intensifies

The southwest monsoon had become active resulting in heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh, said the Amaravati Meteorological Department. The low-pressure area has weakened the monsoon due to which many parts of the coast witnessed moderate to heavy rains

Amaravati Meteorological Department Director Stella said that the monsoons has not yet crossed North India or spread to the west. There was a possibility of thundershower and lightning in several places during the next four days, she added.

According to a recent bulletin released by the IMD Amaravati, moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected in the state during the next three days. The sea has also become turbulent due to climate change.

The bulletin further stated that light to moderate rains are likely to occur in most parts of the southern coast on Tuesday. There is a possibility of heavy rains with thunderstorms in the Rayalaseema region. However, the climate on Monday would be favourable, but the people living in coastal areas are advised to move to safer places.