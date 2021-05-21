I know The Value of Life: AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reaffirmed that the state government will ensure that all the citizens receive welfare benefits. He said that the welfare system was set up to serve every family in the state for the next two years.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan said on Thursday (May 20th) that the Andhra Pradesh Assembly was going to pay tributes to those who died in the Covid epidemic as part of the Assembly budget meetings.

"For the great leader, the families of those who lost their lives were condoled through the Odarpu Yatra (Consoling Tour). I know the value of life very well. That is why we have brought about revolutionary changes in Arogyasree. We have made many changes to the ambulance directives, now the ambulance can reach you within 20 minutes of making the phone call. We have set up one ANM for every 2,000 population as well," he said.