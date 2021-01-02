Houses For Poor In AP Will Be Ready By 2022

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the construction of houses sanctioned for the poor in the state will be completed by 2022 without any fail. Under the Global Housing Technology Challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the annual PMAY (Urban) and Asha India Awards during a video conference and laid the foundation stone for six light house projects across the country. AP CM YS Jagan and other Chief Ministers participated in the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this new year should bring happiness to 130 crore Indians and the country should recover from COVID-19 losses. He further added that the country should economically move forward and his vision was that everyone should have a house by 2022. Andhra Pradesh is a state that faces natural disasters like cyclones, heavy rains and floods and the poor people of AP are facing many problems due to natural disasters.

Andhra Pradesh is at third position in the 'Best Performing State' category and it also received awards in project monitoring tools and innovative construction technology under the special award category while Visakhapatnam received an award under the best performing municipal corporation category.

Andhra Pradesh state government has launched a special drive to provide houses to 30.75 lakh people across the state. A total of 68,677 acres, including 25,433 acres of government land will be distributed to the poor. A total of 16,098 colonies will be constructed for the economically backward sections. The government is not only constructing the houses but also providing basic infrastructure like roads, drainage, drinking water and electricity. The infrastructure will cost around Rs 12,410 crore. AP CM YS Jagan said that the construction of houses will be completed by 2022.

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju, MP Balashouri, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretary to Govt, Housing Department Ajay Jain and others attended the event.