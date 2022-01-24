Highlights of AP Delegation Meeting With Central Team

The AP delegation concluded its meeting with a team of Central Secretaries. The meeting lasted for about two and a half hours. After the meeting, YSR Congress Parliamentary Leader Vijayasai Reddy told the media that all the issues in the petition submitted by the Chief Minister to the Prime Minister were discussed in the meeting and solutions were explored.

He said the entire meeting was positive and assured that the outcome would be good. The meeting was attended by 20 senior officials from the central government and officials from the Prime Minister's Office, who said that as a follow-up, the concerned authorities would be in constant consultation and take all these issues forward.

He also stated that they had reached a consensus on Polavaram to keep the revised estimates as usual. He said all the issues, including rehabilitation, were discussed in a way that would benefit the state. He said the meeting was a testament to the priority given by the Prime Minister to the Chief Minister and the state.