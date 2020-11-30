AMARAVATI: High drama ensued in the Andhra Pradesh Winter Assembly sessions with the TDP leaders including the Opposition Leader of the House, N Chandrababu Naidu creating unruly scenes and disturbing the Assembly proceedings even as the Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu was explaining the extent of crop damage due to the Cyclone. The TDP members went and sat at the podium and started staging a protest. They created chaos and prevented the Agriculture Minister from speaking further. The ruling YSRCP was particularly outraged by Chandrababu's behavior in the House.

In addition to that Chandrababu Naidu also made derogatory remarks against Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan in the Assembly which further created unruly scenes in the House.

What was surprising was Chandrababu Naidu's strange behaviour when he did not allow his own party MLA Ramanayudu from speaking, and demanded that he be given the mike. and sat near the podium.

Action was initiated against the Opposition leader and members for obstructing the debate in the House by Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. Thirteen TDP MLAs, including Chandrababu, have been suspended from the Legislative Assembly proceedings until the end of the day. The TDP MLAs include Bala Veeranjaneyulu, Nimmala Ramanayudu, Sambasivarao, Adireddy Bhavani, Gadde Rammohan, Manthena Ramaraju, Achennaidu, B Ashok, Payyavula Keshav, Satyaprasad, Jogeshwara Rao and Buchaya Chowdary have been suspended from the House.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his dissatisfaction over the behaviour of the TDP members. He advised Chandrababu Naidu to behave accordingly as per his age in the House. YS Jagan stated that Chandrababu was indulging in rowdyism and criticised for disrupting the proceedings by sitting near the podium.