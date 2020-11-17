Heavy Rain Forecast For AP: Thundershowers In Andhra Likely, Somasila Reservoir Full

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Department, Andhra Pradesh will receive moderate rainfall for another two days. Officials said that the surface extends from the Komarin to the southwestern central Bay of Bengal along the southern coast of Tamil Nadu. In many parts of the south Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, there is likely to be thundershowers today and tomorrow. Also, east winds are blowing from the Komarin region to the Andaman sea.

Nellore and Tirupati districts received heavy rainfall on Monday due to the impact of the surface trough. Due to heavy rains, the Somasila reservoir in Nellore district was inundated. The reservoir gates will be open at any moment and authorities alerted the people of the Penna river basin. In the last 24 hours, districts like Tirupathi, Gudur,kavali,palamaneru, Srikalahasthi, Nellore, Machilipatnam, Badvelu received heavy rainfall