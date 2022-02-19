Gautam Sawang Thanks AP CM YS Jagan

A farewell ceremony was held for the transferred DGP Gautam Sawang at the 6th Battalion Ground in Mangalagiri. The Battalion‌ conducted a police parade. On the occasion, transferred DGP Gautam Sawang received a salute from the new DGP Rajendranath Reddy. Sawang‌ attended the event along with family members.

Speaking on the occasion, former DGP Gautam Sawang said, "My 36 years of police service is coming to an end today. I Served as a DGP for 2 years 8 months. I have been working for these two and a half years as per the instructions given by the Chief Minister. I have worked hard to bring about changes in the style of policing. I worked to bring the police system closer to the people. Maintaining peace and security in the state has faced many challenges like never before. I sincerely thank the CM who let me continue as the DGP all these months.

We have also registered cases from Disha, a mobile app. We have taken steps to register FIRs as soon as the victims reach the police station. 36% of cases are complaints received digitally. In 75 per cent of the cases were tried in the courts and accused convicted. More than 40,000 FIRs have been registered in response to complaints. In response, we worked for the safety of women and children through Operation Muskan. Disha app download target was set by CM Jagan. Currently 10 lakh crore people have downloaded this app, he said.