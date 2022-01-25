Gadikota Slams Chandrababu's Cheap Politics in The Name of Casino

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy said that TDP chief Chandrababu's seniority was of no use to the country and the state. He expressed anguish saying Chandrababu was resorting to cheap politics in the name of casino.

Speaking to media in Kadapa on Tuesday, Srikanth Reddy expressed his anger saying babu started talking about gambling and casinos only ten days after Sankranti. The government has never encouraged gambling. It is ridiculous that the Opposition is trying to mudsling the government, he said.

Chandrababu had taken credit in the Assembly for starting nightlife culture in Hyderabad after he became the chief minister, he recalled. He also reminded the mediamen of Chandrababu's statement that only if Discos, bars, pubs, casinos were there will industries come to us and that industrialisation would happen only if there was nightlife in the city.

Chandrababu had threatened to clip the wings of workers if they formed unions during the TDP regime. Today, he is calling on communities to come together, he said. Today the state has a friendly government. The government wants the issues to be resolved amicably. YS Jagan has given 27 per cent IR when he became the chief minister even though the employees did not ask during the pandemic. He also asked how it is possible to give DAs in the current situation and said it would place a burden of Rs 10,000 crore on the government.

AP Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that CM YS Jagan was thinking of the welfare of the employees who he considers as his own family.