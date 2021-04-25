Free Vaccination Drive: AP Orders Covaxin, Covishield in Huge Quantities

Amaravati: AP has placed an order for Covid vaccines on Saturday. 4.08 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin were ordered. The vaccination will begin on May 1. Those in the age group of 18 to 45 years will be inoculated.

The AP Government Principal Secretary (Covid Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravichandra sent letters to Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India Limited CEOs confirming the order.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, had announced that the State government shall provide free COVID-19 vaccine for all those who are in the age group of 18-45 years. Taking part in a high-level review meeting on containing Covid and vaccination, the Chief Minister directed the officials to place orders for vaccines accordingly, ensuring to meet the requirement of vaccinating around 2,04,70,364 people across the State.

Also Read: Telangana May Follow AP in Providing Free Vaccines For All

Arrangements are being made to ensure proper storage and administration of the vaccine. The doses and supply will be monitored. AP government is making plans to vaccinate more than 6 lakh people per day.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the government had decided to impose a night curfew starting from Saturday (April 24) between 10 pm and 5 am across the State, observing the closure of shops, restaurants and public places. He advised the officials to decentralise rythu bazaars like earlier and make them available at ward level.

Earlier, the Chief Minister has spoken to Barath Biotech MD Krishna Ella and Hetero Drugs MD B. Parthasarathi Reddy over the phone and sought to supply COVID Vaccine doses and Remedsiver injections as per the requirement of the state.

A similar decision was taken by the Telangana government. They are now planning on providing the free vaccine for all its citizens. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is discussing the same. He has asked for all the details regarding age, demographics, etc.