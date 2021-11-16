Free Surgeries to 100 Poor Children Under Aster Hospitals CSR Initiative

Aster‌ Hospitals in AP and Telangana on Monday launched a program to provide free surgeries to 100 children under the Second Life-Because Little Lives Matter initiative.

KT Devanand, Regional Chief Executive, AP, Telangana Aster Hospitals, formally inaugurated the event, which was held on November 14 to mark Children's Day.

He said 100 poor children under the age of 12 would be treated for free for a year. In addition to appendicitis, pediatric, urology surgeries, liver transplant, heart related, various treatments are revealed.