Fill Vacant Veterinary Doctors Posts In State: AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to fill the vacant veterinary doctor posts across the state and prepare an SOP for veterinary doctors to provide their services as per the fixed schedule in RBKs.

During a review meeting on Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Departments here on Monday, the Chief Minister asked them to provide animal feed and medicines through a kiosk in RBKs and directed them to take steps to ensure Seed, feed, and Medication are provided. He asked them not to compromise over quality and ensure top quality. The officials informed the Chief Minister that seed and feed are being provided through the Kiosk. CM YS Jagan asked the officials to check with farmers on their needs and try to provide the same.

The AP CM said the animals being distributed under the YSR Cheyutha scheme should be given INAPH tag and the details of the YSR livestock loss compensation scheme should be displayed in RBKs. He directed the officials to give instructions to district collectors to clear insurance compensation claims every three months. He also asked them to clear the pending arrears of Rs 98 crore immediately in this regard. The Chief Minister also inquired on the functioning of Integrated Call Centre Number 122251 in RBKs and asked officials to conduct periodical inspection. He said the seeds with the government stamp of guarantee, tested, and quality is provided to farmers and asserted that there should be no compromise over the quality of seeds. He said the officials would be held responsible if there is no quality in the Inputs provided through RBKs.

Green signal to fill AHA vacancies

The Chief Minister has given a green signal to fill 6099 Animal Husbandry Assistant(AHA) Vacancies. The officials explained to the Chief Minister the functioning of the Pashurakshak app and said quality seeds are being given due to the implementation of the Animal Feed Act. The AP CM warned the officials to be cautious regarding bio-pesticides and asked them not to compromise on the quality. CM YS Jagan reviewed Jagananna Palavelluva and Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi programs under YSR Cheyutha and directed officials to implement these programmes extensively and urged them to increase coordination with the banks in this regard.

Integrated Labs

The officials gave the CM details on the setting up of YSR integrated Veterinary Labs. The Chief Minister said that the construction of all the buildings should be completed by June 1, 2021. He approved recruit ment of 21 lab technicians and 21 lab assistants. He asked them to set up one call center with the same number for Veterinary, Horticulture, and Agriculture departments.

Nadu Nedu in Veterinary Hospitals

The Chief Minister reviewed Nadu Nedu programme in Veterinary hospitals and asked the authorites concerned to complete the renovation works in all veterinary hospitals within three years.

Mobile Ambulatory (Veterinary) services

Discussions were held on setting up of Mobile Ambulatory Services where health services will be provided to Animals same as 108 services

The AP Chief Minister approved allocation of a vehicle for each constituency. The officials proposed Tamil Nadu Model ambulance services in the state to ensure Animals from remote villages are taken to hospitals. The Chief Minister has agreed to restore Utukuru Poultry Farm in the YSR Kadapa district.

Review on Palavelluva

Palavelluva program has already started in Chittoor, YSR Kadapa, and Prakasam districts. The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the implementation of the program in these three districts. Amul Palavelluva Programme will start in Guntur district next week and in West Godavari district from April.

Review on Fisheries Department

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the recruitment of Village Fisheries Assistants very soon and asked them to ensure small and marginal aqua farmers receive more subsidies. He said to take steps to ensure no adulteration in drugs used in aquaculture and added to decrease the usage of Antibiotics.

Review on Matyakara Bharosa

Reviewing Matyakara Bharosa, the Chief Minister said every eligible beneficiary should benefit from the scheme and directed the officials to focus on cage culture in reservoirs. The Chief Minister asked officials to start the works of fishing harbors at Juvvaladinne, Uppada, Nizampatnam, and Machilipatnam under Phase 1. The officials informed the details on the construction of fishing harbours in Budagatla Palam, Kottapatnam, Biyyaputhippa, Pudimadaka, and Manchinillapeta under Phase 2. Discussions were held on modernization works of Vishakapatnam fishing harbour and setting up of AP Fisheries University. He also asked them to expedite marketing plans to improve the local usage of fisheries products.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalraju, Fisheries Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation MD Babu A, Fisheries Commissioner K Kannababu, and other senior officials were present in the meeting.