Fill Up Vacant Positions in All Govt Hospitals, Says AP CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized on filling all the vacant posts in all government hospitals right from village clinics to super speciality hospitals and directed them to complete all the appointments by the end of February. He stated that every hospital should have adequate doctors, paramedics, nurses and other staff and stressed that he would hold Collectors and Health Department accountable if there exists any vacancies from March 1.

Reviewing the Housing scheme, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure 100 percent grounding of all the 15.60 lakh houses that are being constructed in the first phase by March 31. He told them to focus on resolving the court cases and assist the beneficiaries in availing bank loans for their houses and instructed the Collectors, JCs, Municipal Commissioners to conduct periodical inspections.

