Fever Surveys in Andhra Pradesh to Continue Till Positivity Rate Drops

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with DCs across the state. Discussing the Covid measures, the Chief Minister instructed them to be on high alert with the Omicron variant, especially for the next two weeks.

The CM directed the authorities to bring down the positivity rate and achieve 100 per cent single-dose vaccination across the State.

CM YS Jagan also directed the officials to ensure all Covid protocols are being followed, and told them to continue the fever surveys.

He ordered the district collectors to review the 104 call center, ensuring a quick response is given to the callers and build it as One-Stop Solution for all Covid queries.