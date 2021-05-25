Every Hospital With More Than 50 Beds Must Have Oxygen Facility: AP CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on COVID and Vaccination and directed the officials to take utmost precautions in wake of Black Fungus and focus on procuring injections for its treatment.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said information is being received on White Fungus and Yellow Fungus and directed the officials to be on alert regarding them.

He said to make alternative arrangements for uninterrupted supply of oxygen in the wake of Yaas cyclone and added to focus on supply and storage of oxygen. He said 15,000 oxygen concentrators are being procured and instructed the officials to focus on their maintenance and set up a system to ensure they work properly.

The Chief Minister said every hospital with more than 50 beds should have oxygen facility and oxygen generation arrangements should be completed by August in these hospitals. He said a 30 percent incentive will be provided to hospitals that set up oxygen plants on their own and they also should be completed by August.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have identified 34 children who became orphans due to the death of parents due to COVID. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to deposit Rs 10 lakh in their account.

The Chief Minister said to take measures to shift Covid patients from Yaas Cyclone hit areas before the impact of the cyclone. He said State Chief Secretary is directed to the station in Vishakapatnam to monitor the situation due to cyclone Yaas.

The Officials informed the Chief Minister that 36,475 patients are being treated in Covid hospitals and 18,763 medical and paramedical staff were recruited till now. They said while 590 metric tons of oxygen are allotted to the state, 640 metric tons of oxygen are required daily.

The tenders for the construction of medical colleges in Paderu, Machilipatnam, Piduguralla, and Pulivendula are completed and the tender process in the remaining colleges will be completed by June 10. The Chief Minister said the works of medical colleges should start from July.

The tender process is at a brisk pace for Nadu Nedu works in 11 existing medical colleges along with VIMS, Vishakapatnam, and Victoria hospital. He said these works should start by end of August. The Chief Minister said maintenance of teaching hospitals should be on par with corporate hospitals and added that everything from food to sanitation should be of good quality. The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare an SOP for the maintenance of teaching hospitals. He said there is a need to strengthen these hospitals to deal with a pandemic like covid.

Krishnapatnam Ayurvedic Concoction

Reviewing Krishnapatnam Ayurvedic medicine, State Ayush Commissioner Ramulu said Anandaiah has been distributing medicine in Krishnapatnam for 30-35 years. For Covid patients,‌ five types of medicines are being given including eye drops. He has been using 18 raw materials including turmeric, cumin, nutmeg, camphor, pepper, and honey in the preparation of the five types of medicine, he said and added that no other ingredient has been added in it. He said Anandaiah has been using all the natural products. He said Anandaiah has shown the preparation of medicine to them and also given formula and added that they have sent the medicine samples to a lab for investigation. He said some of the reports are out and some are awaited and added that these samples were sent to Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic studies and they have given the medicine to 500 people and analyzing the results.

It was discussed in the meeting that if any health problems would arise due to the usage of this medicine. The officials said the detailed report will be received in 6-7 days. The Chief Minister directed the officials to get the drops being given in the eye to be examined with specialists and a decision on the medicine can be taken after the report.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, DGP Goutam Sawang, Covid command control chairman Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Covid taskforce committee chairman MT Krishna Babu, Health Secretary (Covid Management & Vaccination) M Ravi Chandra, 104 call center in-charge A Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO Dr. A Mallikarjuna, APMSIDC VC and MD V. Vijayarama Raju and other officials were present.