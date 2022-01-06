Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the district authorities to constantly monitor government schools and instructed the officials to inspect quality of Gorumudda scheme.

He asked them to register any lapses in facilities and maintenance and take immediate steps to rectify them. He directed the officials to focus on providing new recipes under Gorumudda scheme.

The CM also directed the officials to ensure quality food, clean toilets and hygienic conditions in government schools. He said Village Clinics should focus on the health conditions of students in Anganawadi centers and schools and added that conducting regular tests will help identify and treat diseases like anemia in students and added that they should be connected to PHCs for better treatment.