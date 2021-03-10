Ensure Adequate Funds For Free Power Supply To Farmers: AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to prepare an action plan to ensure that adequate funds are released on time for supplying free electricity to farmers, subsidy power to aqua farmers, and free electricity up to 200 units for SC and ST community people.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed to complete the construction of thermal units in Krishnapatnam and Vijayawada. He said these units would be a burden if their construction is not completed at the earliest and added that it would be beneficial if they are completed soon.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure no power shortage in the coming three-four months and said to make preparations for the generation of power to meet requirements. He said to ensure no disturbance in the generation of power in 15 thermal units running under GENCO. He directed the officials to conduct reviews on coal supply and ensure to meet the requirements.

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Energy Ex-officio Principal Secretary G Sai Prasad, Energy Secretary N Srikanth, and other officials were present.