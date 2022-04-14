Eluru Porus Lab Fire Claims Six Lives

Amaravati: Six people were killed and 12 others were injured in a fire at a pharmaceutical plant in Andhra Pradesh at midnight on Thursday. The fire is thought to have been started by a reactor explosion triggered by a gas leak.

The incident occurred in the West Godavari district's Akkireddygudem when the fire broke out in Unit 4 of the pharmaceutical plant.

Within two hours, the fire was brought under control.

Four of the six victims were Bihar migrant labourers. So far, the remains of two of the victims have been found.

Udurupathi Krishnaiah, B Kiran Kumar, Kaaru Ravi Das, Manoj Kumar, Suvaas Ravi Das, and Habdas Ravi Das were among the victims.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the fire at the Akkireddygudem chemical factory in the Eluru district.

The Andhra CM expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. He also announced a compensation of Rs. 25 lakhs to the families of those who died in the fire mishap and Rs. 2-5 lakhs as compensation to those injured.

The district collector and the SP were directed to conduct a full investigation into the incident. The Chief Minister directed the officers to provide medical assistance to the injured.