Education Minister on Sankranthi Holidays Extension for AP Schools

Amaravati: It is known that the Telangana government announced that it would be extending the Sankranthi holidays for all the schools in the state in view of the rising number of COVID cases. In this regard, parents in Andhra Pradesh too were expecting the same in their state. However, Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh has clarified the rumours.

He has stated that as much as health is important, so is the future of students. Keeping this in mind, the AP government has decided to continue classes for students by following all COVID protocols.

Also Read: Chandrababu's Cheap Politics Over Macherla TDP Activist Murder Exposed, Audio Call Leaked

Speaking to the media, the AP education minister said that, keeping the best interests of the kids in mind, they had decided to go ahead with classes while also strictly following all the protocols required in the wake of a surge in COVID cases.

He has made it clear that there will be no extension of the Sankranthi holidays for students studying in Andhra Pradesh schools. The government has decided to conduct classes as usual.