Dixon Delegation Calls On AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: A delegation of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister said it's a good development that Dixon Technologies has come forward to invest in Kopparthi electronic manufacturing cluster and assured that the government would extend its complete support to the companies ready to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chairman and CEO of the company informed the Chief Minister that they would provide employment to nearly two-three thousand people. They said they would manufacture mobiles, variables, laptops, tablets, security equipment, and cameras in the Kopparthi unit in the Kadapa district.

They said plans are ready to expand their unit in Tirupati and create another 1000 jobs. They said they will partner with Bosch Company to set up a washing machine manufacturing unit in the Home Appliances division.

Dixon Technologies India Ltd Chairman Sunil Vachani, Dixon Technologies CEO Pankaj Sharma, and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy are among those who met the Chief Minister.