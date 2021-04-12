Dalit Interests Safeguarded in AP CM YS Jagan's Regime

Nellore: Condemning the reports in a section of press that there is a rise in attacks on dalits in the state, YSRCP MLA Merugu Nagarjuna said attacks and atrocities on dalits were more prevalent in TDP's regime.

Speaking to media at the district party office here on Monday, the MLA compared the attacks on dalits in past ten years and said dalits are safe and many welfare schemes are being implemented for them in YSRCP government.

He said a section of media has been reporting only a few incidents which happened in Chirala, Rajahmundry, Kasibugga and Narsipatnam without mentioning the action taken by government which was mentioned in the American Human Rights Report.

On Tirupati bypoll, asserting that Dr Gurumoorthy is a dalit, the MLA slammed BJP leader Sunil Deodhar for targetting YSRCP candidate in the name of his caste and religion. He questioned the silence of BJP leaders on the vandalisation of idols by TDP leaders.He said YSRCP has been fighting for special category status to the state and reminded that it was Naidu who took many U turns on the issue.

He said the oppostion parties are running out of issues as the Chief Minister has been implementing all the welfare schemes promised during 2019 elections. He urged the people of Tirupati to vote for YSRCP candidate and give him a good majority.