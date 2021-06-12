CWC Appoints MP Singh As Krishna Board Chairman

The Central Water Board (CWC) has decided the Chairman of the Krishna Board. CWC issued the appointment order to MP Singh on Friday.

MP Singh was earlier the CEO of Narmada Tapati Basin Organisation (NTBO). On June 1, he was promoted to Additional Secretary and also the Chairman of Sarovar Construction Advisory Committee (SSCAC).

Krishna Board Chairman, Paramesh retired on May 31. Since then, Godavari Board Chairman Chandrasekhar Iyer has taken additional responsibility as the KRMB Chairman in charge.

As MP Singh got promoted as Higher Administrator (HAG) under Central Water Engineering (Group-A0), KRMB has decided to pay his salaries until he takes up his responsibility as Krishna Board Chairman.