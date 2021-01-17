COVID Vaccine Drive Phase 1 in AP Will Cover 3.87 Lakh Frontline Health Workers

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched the coronavirus vaccination drive at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada near here and reviewed the vaccination process and technical aspects.

The Chief Minister unveiled a poster on Covid 19 vaccine designed by the Medical and Health Department.

In the first phase, all the frontline workers of about 3.87 lakh would be vaccinated in the identified 332 locations across the State. In Andhra Pradesh, the first vaccine was given to GGH sanitation staff B Pushpa Kumari by nurse Ch Nagajyoti in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Ministers Perni Venkatramaiah, Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Machilipatnam MP Balashouri, Chief Minister Programme Coordinator Thalasila Raghuram, Chief Advisor to the Government Nilam Sawhney, Covid-19 task force committee Chairman MT Krishnababu, Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Department Anil Kumar Singhal, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Krishna district Collector AMD Imtiaz, and other officials were present at the event.