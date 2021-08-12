Covid Positivity Rate On The Decline in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh health officials informed AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that there is a sharp decline in the number of Covid cases and said there are 18,882 active cases with daily positivity rate of 2.29 percent and recovery rate 98.37 percent.

They said the positivity rate is less than three percent in 10 districts, less than five percent in two districts and more than five percent in one district. They said that almost 93.39 percent of patients in Network hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and 73.08 percent of patients in Private hospitals are also being treated under Arogyasri. So far, a door-to-door Covid survey has been done 16 times.

Officials informed the CM that they are all prepared for the Third Wave of Covid-19, by keeping enough drugs and injections available, including 27,311 D-Type Oxygen Cylinders and 20,464 Oxygen Concentrators. They stated that by September 10, oxygen pipelines will be set up in all private hospitals with more than 50 beds. Similarly Oxygen Generation Plants (PSAs) are being set up at 140 locations, where 104 PSA’s are to be completed by the end of August and the remaining would be completed by September 15.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, COVID task force committee chairman MT Krishna Babu, Medical and Health Chief Secretary (Covid Management and Vaccination) M Ravichandra, 104 call center incharge A Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC and MD D Muralidhar Reddy and other officials were present.