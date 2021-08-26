Constant Monitoring Must Irrespective of COVID Case Count: AP CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has discussed with District Collectors and SPs on a wide range of issues including Covid, during the Spandana video conference, held here on Wednesday.

Interacting with the officials the Chief Minister asserted that constant monitoring is needed on Covid-19, irrespective of the number of cases as everyone has to live with it in day to day life.

Although, the recovery rate is at 98.63 percent, positivity rate is 2.07 percent and the average cases have fallen to 1300, officials were told to be vigilant adhering to Covid guidelines.