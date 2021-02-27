CM YS Jagan Reviews Implementation Of Govt Welfare Schemes In AP

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aasara, Jagananna Thodu, MGNREGA, and volunteers' felicitation at the camp office here on Friday.

Reviewing the implementation of livelihood programmes opted by women beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha and Asara schemes, the Chief Minister said the bankers and officials should work in tandem together to support the beneficiaries. The Chief Minister directed the officials to appoint an agency for proper implementation of livelihood programmes opted. The officials said options were received to set up 66,702 retail outlets under Cheyutha and Asara schemes of which 98 percent of the outlets were established and added that they also have set up a call center to provide immediate help. They said there are about 16.25 lakh people who have opted for small businesses, textiles, handicrafts, food products, jewelry, and chemicals apart from retail outlets and added that they have also prepared plans to support them in their business. They said they will provide employment opportunities in these fields with the partnership of reputed companies.

Reviewing Jagananna Jeevakranti, the officials said goats and sheep will be distributed to another 70,719 people by December 2021 and added that they are distributed to 5000 people every month. Detailing on Jagananna Palavelluva, the officials said another 1,06,376 units of goats and sheep will be delivered by December 2021. The Chief Minister said the distribution of sheep, goats, and dairy cattle should be expedited and completed before the implementation of the second phase of YSR Cheyutha and Aasara schemes. The Chief Minister directed the bankers to ensure immediate disbursement of loans for pending applications under Jagananna Thodu. The bankers said steps were being taken to sanction loans to remaining people through a special drive and added that Andhra Pradesh is far ahead compared to other states in the implementation of schemes.

The Officials have briefed the Chief Minister on felicitating volunteers across the state. Volunteers will be selected into three categories according to their qualifications. Volunteers who have served continuously for one year will be considered in Level 1, five people from every Mandal or town will be considered in level 2 and five volunteers in every constituency will be considered in level 3 for felicitation. For Level 1 volunteers, a cash incentive of Rs 10,000, badge along with Seva Mitra Award, for level 2 volunteers, a cash incentive of Rs 20,000, special badge along with Seva Ratna award, for level 3 volunteers, a cash incentive of Rs 30,000, special badge, medal along with Seva Vajra award will be given, the officials said. They have set the qualifications for the selection of volunteers for the Awards. The Officials have considered modesty, distribution of pensions within three days, attendance, use of apps, participation in the implementation of Navaratnalu, Covid-19 survey, etc. as criteria for selection of volunteers for the Awards. This programme would start from Ugadi and the Chief Minister will be attending events at three venues in three places of the state.

Reviewing MGNREGA, the officials said the state government has logged 2328 lakh working days in 2020-21, which was the highest since the program was started, and added that the highest number of working days was in June with 798 lakh working days. The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the construction works of RBKs, Village clinics, and RBK centers.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Rama Chandra Reddy, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Animal Husbandry Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Village and Ward Secretariats Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, Labor Principal Secretary Udayalakshmi, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, Finance Secretary Gulzar, and other senior officials were present.