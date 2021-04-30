CM YS Jagan Reviews AP COVID Vaccination Plan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on COVID vaccination at the camp office here on Thursday.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister said the only solution to COVID is vaccination, and it's uncertain when this problem will be resolved.

He said the production capacity of vaccines in the country is 7 crores per month, of which one crore vaccines are Covaxin, and the rest are CoveShield‌ and added that there are 26 crores of people above 45 years of age in the country.

They should be given two doses over a period of four weeks which would require a total of 52 crore vaccines.

The first dose is administered to 12 crore people, and only 2.60 crore people received the second dose of vaccine totaling 15 crore doses, he said and added that 39 crore vaccine doses are required.

He said Bharath Biotech has been manufacturing one crore vaccines per month, and Serum Institute is preparing six crore vaccines per month, and it will take few months for Dr. Reddy Labs and other company vaccines to be available.

He said 20 crore vaccines can be ready by August, and adding 7 crore vaccines, the demand for 39 crore vaccines could be met by August or September.

He said there are 60 crore people in the country between the ages of 18–45 and120 crore vaccine doses are required for them.

It is expected that vaccination for the age group 18-45 will start in September, once the vaccination is completed for people above 45 years.

It will take four months to complete vaccination for people of age group 18-45 which means they will be vaccinated by end of January. He said the present situation will continue till February and warned everyone to be cautious, and added that sanitation is important in this regard.