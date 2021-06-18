CM YS Jagan to Release AP Govt Jobs Calendar Today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release a calendar schedule to fill vacant posts in various government departments on Friday.

Like never before in the state's history, the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled the dreams of the unemployed in the state by providing jobs to 6,03,755 people in the state last two years. Out of 6,03,755 jobs, regular posts were 1,84,264, jobs on contract basis were 19,701 and jobs provided through outsourcing were 3,99, 791.

The Chief Minister will be releasing a job calendar 2021-22, through which 10,143 vacant posts in various departments will be filled. The notification to fill 1,238 backlog SC, ST and DA posts will be released in July, 36 posts in APPSC Group 1&2 category in August, 450 police jobs in September, 451 posts in health ( doctors and assistant professors ) in October, 5251 jobs in health (paramedical, lab technicians and pharmacists) in November, 441 nurse jobs in December, 240 posts as lecturers in degree colleges in January 2022, 2,000 posts as assistant professors in universities in February 2022, and 36 posts in other departments will be filled in March 2022.