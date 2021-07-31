CM YS Jagan Puts Clean Andhra Pradesh Program on Fast-track

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme. They said 1.2 crore bins will be provided in 124 municipalities and municipal corporations across the state. Three bins per house for 40 lakh households and they will be in Green, Blue, Red Colours, they said and added 4868 vehicles will be for waste (garbage) collection, of which 1,771 were electric vehicles and added 3,097 vehicles will be provided in the first phase. They said the state government will setup 225 Garbage Transport Stations and arrangements are made to treat the collected waste in various ways. They said 55 to 60 percent of the collected waste is wet, which will be treated by biodegradation.

35 to 38 percent of wastage is dry and it will be recycled and the remaining will be sent to cement factories. Another 10–12% will be in the form of sand and It is used for filling. The state government will be setting up integrated solid waste management plants in 72 towns for which tender process will be completed by August 15 and construction will be completed by July 2022.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, AMRDA Commissioner P Lakshmi Narasimham, Municipal Administration Secretary V Rama Manohar Rao, Municipal Administration Commissioner and Director M M Nayak, APTIDCO MD C H Sridhar and other officials were present.