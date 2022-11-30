CM YS Jagan Kadapa Visit Schedule

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Kadapa has been finalized. Collector Vijayaramaraju revealed the details of the trip on Tuesday. The Chief Minister will participate in several programs on December 2 and 3.

The details of Chief Minister's visit are as follows

►On December 2 morning, CM YS Jagan will reach Gannavaram Airport at 10.20 am from his residence. Depart from there and reach Kadapa airport at 11.15 am.

► He will hold talks with local leaders from 11.15.

► The CM will depart by special flight at 11.30 hrs and reach CBR Reservoir in Lingala Mandal at 11.50 hrs.

► He will inaugurate the Boating jetty at 12.00 noon.

►Leave from there at 12.35 hrs for Dr. YSR Lake View Point.

► Reach there at 12.40 pm to open YSR Lake View Restaurant.

► Break from 1.00 to 1.30 hours.

► From 1.30 to 4.30 hours, the AP CM will receive requests from the public.

►Depart from there at 4.35 hrs and reach Idupulapaya by helicopter at 5.00 hrs.

► CM YS Jagan will talk to the local leaders from 5.00 to 5.10. After that, he will reach the guest house in Idupulapaya at 5.20 pm and stay there for the night.

► On December 3rd, the CM will leave YSR Estate at 8.30 am.

► At 8.40 am, the helicopter will depart from there and reach Pulivendula Bhakarapuram helipad at 8.55 a.m.

►From there at 9.00 am the CM will leave by road and reach SCSR Gardens in Kadiri Road.

► the CM will attend the wedding of his Personal Secretary D. Ravishekhar's daughter between 9.15 and 9.30 hours.

► AP CM will depart from there at 9.35 am and reach Bhakarapuram.

► He is expected to reach Kadapa airport at 10.10 a.m.

►From there at 10.15 a.m., he would reach Gannavaram airport by special flight and reach his residence at 11.30 a.m.