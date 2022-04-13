CM YS Jagan Gives Key Portfolios in AP Cabinet to Women

Amaravati: Women have been handed important portfolios by the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, which announced portfolios for 25 ministers on Monday. Taneti Vanita, R.K. Roja, Vidadala Rajani, and K.V. Usha Sri Charan are the four female ministers in the new Cabinet.

Taneti Vanita

Taneti Vanita, an MLA from Kovvuru in the West Godavari district, has been awarded the Home Ministry. She replaced Mekathoti Sucharita, who held the position until April 7, when she resigned. She formerly served as the minister of women's development and children's welfare. She received a majority of nearly 25,000 votes from Kovvuru in the 2019 general elections. Due to the TDP's stance on state bifurcation, Vanita left the party and joined the YSRCP. She is currently in charge of one of the most important ministries. She is a Master's degree holder.

R.K Roja

Roja Selvamani, an actor-turned-politician, is in charge of tourism, culture, and youth advancement. Roja started her political career with the Telugu Desam Party in 1999 but switched to the YSRCP in 2011. In 2014 and 2019, she was elected MLA from Nagari in the Chittoor district.

From 2019 to 2021, Roja, a BSc graduate, served as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). Although there were rumours that she might be given the Home Ministry, she was instead given the Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement portfolios. Roja, who has contacts in the film industry, is expected to bring good projects to the state, including the proposed film industry in Visakhapatnam and tourism projects, according to sources.

Roja declared shortly after the news that she would be leaving films and television programmes. She was a judge on the 'Jabardasth' comedy show for many years and has also presented shows such as Rangasthalam, Rachabanda, Modern Mahalakshmi, and Bathuku Jatka Bandi. "I always respect my Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and He never questioned me on why I was acting in films. Now that I have a bigger responsibility, I will work for the betterment of society," she stated

Vidadala Rajini

Vidadala Rajini, 32, is overjoyed to have been given health, family welfare, and medical education portfolios. She is an MLA from Chilakaluripet who ran as a YSRCP candidate in 2019 and defeated the TDP's Prathipati Pulla Rao to win the seat.

In 2014, she entered politics for the first time, and in 2018, she joined the YSRCP. She holds an MBA and a BSc in computer science from Osmania University and has a huge social media following. Earlier, she relocated to the United States to work for an IT firm. "This is an unexpected thing in my political career. I would strengthen the YSRCP and strengthen the leadership of Jagan," Rajani said.

K.V. Ushasri Charan

Ushasri Charan, an MLA from Anantapur's Kalyandurg constituency, has been assigned one of the important portfolios: women, children, differently-abled individuals, and senior citizen welfare. These positions were formerly held by three women from the Anantapur district: Lakshmidevamma, Shamanthakamani, and Paritala Sunita. However, no woman from the BC group has ever become a minister. Ushasri Charan, who possesses a Master's degree in science, previously served as the state general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party's women's wing until resigning and joining the YSRCP in 2019.