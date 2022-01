CM YS Jagan Congratulates Ap Girl For Winning Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bala Puraskar 2022

Amaravati: Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Gurugu Himapriya for winning the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bala Puraskar -2022 for her act of bravery.

The 13 year old girl from Ponnam village of Srikakulam district, displayed extraordinary grit and courage during a terrorist attack in Jammu in Feburary 2018, the Chief Minister said, which remains as an inspiration to many in the days to come.