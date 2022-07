Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a book written on Pumped Storage Projects (PSP) at the camp office here on Thursday during the review on Energy Sector.

Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Energy Department special CS K Vijayanand, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Transco CMD B Sridhar, and other officials were present.

