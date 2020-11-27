CM reviews industrial corridors, ports

Amaravati, Nov 26: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that priority should be given to the construction of ports and fishing harbours.

During a review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said construction of three ports and eight fishing harbours, development of Kopparthi industrial Cluster, Bhogapuram airport, construction of beach road from Bhogapuram airport to Visakhapatnam City, construction of Metro Rail at Visakhapatnam and supplying drinking water from Polavaram to Vishakapatnam through pipe line are the high priority projects. He asked the officials to prepare a DPR for Polavaram - Vishakapatnam drinking water supply project.

The Officials said they would finalize tenders and hand over the works of Ramayapatnam port by December 15 and works would begin in February next year (2021). 15 MTPA(Million Tons Per Annum) of cargo would be handled with four berths in first phase at Ramayanapatnam Port. The Officials said they would finalize tenders and hand over the works of Bhavanapadu port by December 15 and works would begin in March next. 25 MTPA of cargo would be handled with four berths in first phase in Bhavanapadu port and hand over works of Machilipatnam port would be by February 15 next year (2021) and works would begin in April next.26 MTPA of cargo would be handled with six berths in first phase in Machilipatnam port, the officials said.

The Chief Minsiter said Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports should be completed within two and half years. He directed the officials to look into the possibilities of building a port in the Rambilli area so that it would reduce the pressure on the Visakhapatnam port and also reduce the pollution.

The Officials explained the development of works at Achuthapuram cluster and Nakkapalli Cluster of Vishakapatnam Node in Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC). They explained the activities in Srikalahasthi and Erpedu nodes and stressed the necessity of Air Cargo. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on developing air cargo facilities at Tirupati, Nellore and Kadapa airports. The officials explained the progress of works in Orvakalu node. The Chief Minister said that industries should use desalination water as much as possible and added that desalination water costs only 4 Paise per liter and it would save drinking water. The Chief Minister instructed to set up Sewage Sanitation Centers (SPTs) in industrial corridors and industrial areas to ensure ground water is not polluted due to effluents released from industries.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karikal valaven, Industry Director JVN Subramaniam, APIIC VC& MD K Raveen Reddy, AP Maritime Board CEO NP Rama Krishna Reddy, APIIC ED P Prathap were present in the meeting.