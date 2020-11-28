CM Jagan To Do Aerial Survey Of Cyclone Nivar Affected Regions In AP

AMARAVATI, Nov 27: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would take an aerial survey of the Nivar Cyclone affected areas on Saturday.

After the aerial survey, the Chief Minister would hold a review meeting at Tirupati with the district collectors of Nellore, Chittoor and YSR Kadapa and other officials.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet which met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, has decided that the enumeration of crop loss during the recent heavy rains should be completed by December 15 so that compensation could be paid by December 31.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said people in the relief camps would each be given Rs 500 while returning home and the crop loss enumeration would be taken on a war footing and would be completed by December 15 and compensating would be paid by December 31.

There would be 80 percent subsidy on seeds to farmers in the affected areas. Exgratia and compensation with regard to loss of human life and damage to property would be paid as per guidelines.

Due to the heavy rains that battered the State, between November 23-26, Nellore, Prakasam and Rayalaseema bore the brunt with almost 188 percent of excess rainfall and over 10,000 people are taking shelter in 147 relief camps. According to preliminary reports crop loss was reported in about 30,000 hectares in Chittoor, Nellore, YSR Kadapa and Prakasam districts. Paddy (16,290 hectares) followed by blackgram (7,362), cotton (3,571) and other crops (2,529 hectares) were damaged due the heavy rains that were triggered by Nivar Cyclone.

Besides these, in many areas, there were power interruptions and almost 180 km of roads were damaged. Indundated houses were recorded as 664 while damaged houses were 673, as per the data.

The Minister said that the state government has been providing input subsidy in the same season. For crop damages between June and September, the subsidy was paid in October and for October crop loss, it was paid in November.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to be on high alert during the Nivar cyclone and asked to provide all help to people taking shelter in relief camps and give Rs 500 to each person in the relief camp while returning home. He further instructed the officials to focus on the restoration of power supply and repairs to damaged roads on a war-footing.

The Chief Minister told the officials to provide ex-gratia to the kin of deceased families at the earliest.