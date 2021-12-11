CID Intensifies Probe into APSSDC Scam

The CID has stepped up its crackdown in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case. A rs 242 crore scam is being investigated in the case. Four people have already been detained and the CID is investigating further. They are being interrogated in different places by the CID. Arrests of culprits are likely to happen soon.

The biggies in the previous TDP government badly exploited people in the name of Skill Development Corporation. The CID has registered an FIR against a total of 26 persons, including then the then director of APSSDC MD-CEO Ganta Subba Rao, retired IAS officer K Lakshmi Narayana, OSD for SDEI secretary Nimmagadda Venkata Krishna Prasad, other officials, siemens, design tech, skiller, AIC and other representatives.

State CID officials on Friday conducted extensive searches of several officials and several companies who worked in the TDP government in connection with the irregularities in the 'APSSDC'. Searches were conducted in Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi and other places. Searches were conducted at the residences of Ganta Subbarao and Lakshminarayana in Hyderabad and auditing files and other vital evidence related to key documents as well as other companies where they were directors were seized.