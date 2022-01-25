CID Case Against TDP MLC Ashok Babu For Fake Degree Certification

Amaravati: The CID has registered a case against TDP MLC Ashok Babu. As per the CID case, Ashok Babu had furnished false information while working. It is learnt that Ashok Babu has submitted a fake certificate stating he had finished his B.com, which is false.

Cases have been registered not only for tampering with records by giving false information, but also for allegedly lying about holding a degree in an election affidavit.

A case has been registered against Ashok Babu under Section 477A, ​​465,420. It is learned that a case was registered against Ashok Babu in the Lokayukta in 2021 and the Lokayukta has issued directions to hand over the case to the CID.