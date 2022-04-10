Chief Minister YS Jagan Greets People of Telugu States on Ram Navami Today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami. The Chief Minister expressed his desire that the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam (celestial wedding) should be celebrated with much gaiety both in Bhadradri in Telangana and Vontimitta in Andhra Pradesh. In his message, YS Jagan wished that with the holy blessings of Lord Rama and Sita, the people of both the Telugu states be showered with prosperity and joy.

ఇచ్చిన మాటకు కట్టుబడి జనరంజక పాలన సాగించిన గొప్ప ప్రజాపాలకుడు శ్రీరాముడు. ధర్మ సంస్థాపన, లోకకల్యాణం కోసం ఎన్నో కష్టాలకోర్చిన శ్రీ సీతారాములు మనందరికీ ఆదర్శం. ఆ ఆదర్శమూర్తుల చల్లని దీవెనలు ప్రతి ఒక్కరిపై ఉండాలని మనసారా కోరుకుంటూ రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు శ్రీరామనవమి శుభాకాంక్షలు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 10, 2022