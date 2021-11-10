Chandrababu's Fear of Losing Kuppam Municipal Elections Evident: Kurasala

Kakinanda: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu lambasted Opposition Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for venting out his frustration on the State Government through false propaganda out of fear of losing the Kuppum Municipal elections.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, the Minister said Naidu has been trying to create unrest in the state by falsely alleging that state government is indulging in violence in the pending local body elections. He said YSRCP has won with high majority in all the elections till now and there is no need for the party to indulge in violence in upcoming elections.

He slammed Naidu for making false allegations against state election commission and reminded how TDP has used government mechanism for its interests in Kakinada corporation and Nandyala by-election in the past. The Minister said that Naidu has been politicising aided schools issue only to get political mileage and reasserted that the AP Government won't take over aided schools unless they intend to surrender them.

The Minister said the central government has increased the petrol and diesel prices and TDP is targetting the state government with political motives. He questioned BJP leaders why they didn't decrease the price of cooking gas cylinder.

Refuting the allegations of a section of media on interest free loans to farmers scheme, the Minister said e- cropping is being done to record the details of farmers and crop details and those details will help for the implementation of schemes to farmers. He said interest free crop loans has been decreased because some people who have land and not cultivating crops are not able to do e cropping and they were not given the loans to help the real farmers.