Chandrababu Unable to Digest CM Jagan's Good Governance: YSRCP MLA

Amaravati: YSRCP MLA Kolusu Parthasarathi came down heavily on TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for indulging in cheap politics and challenged him to protest against the central government in New Delhi over the hike in petroleum prices.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Friday, the MLA flayed Naidu for planning to stage a protest in Hyderabad against the cess on petrol and questioned if it was against the Andhra Pradesh government, or the Telangana government or the Central government. He slammed Naidu for being silent during his regime when petrol prices were increased and never raised his voice against the Centre.

He clarified that the state government has imposed Rs. 1 per litre on petrol and diesel as a cess for exclusive use in developing road infrastructure. He dared Naidu to use his MPs to put pressure on the Centre to reduce fuel prices.

The MLA said Naidu had always implemented anti-farmer policies during his regime and opposed free electricity to farmers. He reminded us that twenty-one years will be completed since the Bhaseerbhag incident tomorrow and added that it was Naidu who was responsible for those who were killed during the Basheerbagh agitation held in protest against the reforms and hike in the power sector.

He said Naidu had been unable to digest the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and was confined to Hyderabad as people rejected him. He said Naidu has been conspiring to stall the welfare schemes being implemented by the Chief Minister and added that BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities are against the protest called by Naidu. He said Naidu has been using Dalits and religion only to conspire against the government.