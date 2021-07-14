Chandrababu Must Clarify TDP's Stand on Rayalaseema Project: Sajjala

Why is Chandrababu Silent on Telangana Water Irregularities?

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy demanded Chandrababu Naidu to make his Party stand clear on the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project and questioned why he was silent on Telangana water irregularities.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he slammed Chandrababu Naidu for supporting the water usage for power generation by Telangana State. Responding to the letter written by Prakasam district TDP leaders to the Chief Minister against the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme and stated that opposition is conspiring to create disputes among the three regions and slammed Chandrababu Naidu for filing cases in the NGT in favor of Telangana. He said that Naidu has been playing spoilsport to create rift among the people, but the government is working without compromising the interests of any area. While all the political parties have to be united in fighting on the Krishna water issue, Chandrababu has been playing cheap tactics for his political mileage voicing for Telangana.

Refuting the allegations that Panchayats are being replaced by village and ward secretariats, he said that it was Chandrababu Naidu who had crippled the Panchayat system in Andhra Pradesh by introducing Janmabhoomi Committees. He said that people were looted through Janmabhoomi committees, which were formed illegally, but the State government had introduced a secretariat system to strengthen the panchayats and bring administration closer to people.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu is least bothered about the Rayalaseema region, despite being his native place and only concerned about his political gains. He said that Naidu was under the illusion that people would believe him and fall for his words, but in reality he was rejected by the people long time ago. Recalling the Veligonda project, Sajjala said that it was initiated by former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy who completed a majority share of works and was later neglected during TDP tenure. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has completed the works of Veligonda Tunnel-1 on war footing and the works of Tunnel -2 will be completed by 2023 and water will be released to Prakasam district.

He also slammed TDP for propagating false information on laterite mining and asserted that it was laterite and not bauxite mining.