Chandrababu Instigating Vijayawada People Against Government: Kodali Nani

Amaravati: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu for instigating people of Vijayawada to protest against the government and said Naidu and Lokesh should be ashamed of themselves for confining to Hyderabad for the last eight months and hitting the road ahead of elections for votes.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, he said though the state government has borrowed one lakh crore rupees, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spent Rs 95,000 crore for implementing various welfare schemes by providing financial aid to people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He slammed Naidu for borrowing more than three lakh crore in his term and involving in large-scale corruption. He demanded Naidu to prove if he spent Rs 3,000 crore for Krishna Pushkaralu during his term and said Naidu and his coterie had indulged in huge corruption in Pushkaralu works.

He said the Central Government is responsible for the price hikes of petrol, diesel, and gas and also for the privatization of the Vizag steel plant and dared Naidu to raise his voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on these issues. He recalled that Naidu took to the occult in the Durga temple which boomeranged.

He said Naidu and his followers were involved in large-scale corruption in Amaravati lands and challenged Naidu to vacate the stays in courts regarding the Amaravati scam. He said former chief minister NT Rama Rao implemented total prohibition while it was Naidu who encouraged belt shops. The Minister criticized Naidu for his derogatory comments and challenged Naidu to contest from the Gudivada constituency and win.