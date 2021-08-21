Chandrababu Hoodwinked Backward Classes With Tall Claims, But Did Nothing

Amaravati: MLA Kolusu Parthasarathi slammed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for shedding crocodile tears on BC, SC, ST and Minorities when in the opposition after abandoning them while he was in power. Speaking to media at party central office here, the MLA said that Naidu had cheated weaker sections and they are not ready to believe him now. He added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced the welfare calendar detailing the implementation schedules of the welfare schemes for their development.

He flayed Naidu for claiming that the state government has cancelled and deprived BCs of huge benefits under 36 government programmes and challenged TDP BC leaders to list out those 36 government programmes. He said Naidu had misled people with false propaganda on allocation of funds to BCs during the previous government and added that the state government has been benefitting BC,SC,ST and Minorities through DBT and Non DBT schemes without any corruption.

The MLA reminded him that the state government has disbursed nearly Rs 50,000 crore to BCs through direct benefit transfer (DBT) under various welfare schemes in last twenty six months and added that the number goes up to another 19,000 crore including non DBT schemes. He said that the state government has disbursed Rs 1.04 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) under various welfare schemes in the last two years of which more than Rs 17,000 crore was given to dalits and added that the number goes to Rs 24,000 crore including non DBT schemes like Arogyasri, Jagananna Thodu and House sites.

He said while Naidu neglected BCs completely, it was the Chief Minister who had set up 56 BC corporations for development of every BC community and added that he has provided 50pc reservation to women and weaker sections in nominated posts.