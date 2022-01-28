Chandrababu Doesn't Spare a Chance to Instigate People, Says YSRCP

Amaravati: AP Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has no strategy in his meetings and speaks nonsense.

He said that there were needless comments over naming a district after the late NT Rama Rao. He demanded to know if Chandrababu loved NTR so much then why didn't he name a district after him when he was in power?

It is worth mentioning here that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified that the name NTR was given as per the promise given to the residents of Krishna district during his padayatra. Gadikota Srikanth Reddy was angry that Chandrababu was looking to politicize even this situation.

Srikanth Reddy said that people like NTR, Annamayya and Satyasai were not limited to one region. He said they were recognized around the world and the government had named districts after them as a fitting tribute to the services they rendered to the state. He said that it was unfortunate that Chandrababu was displaying provocative attitude even over that.

He also said that Babu is perhaps jealous that CM YS Jagan accomplished what he couldnn't during his regime. He asked Chandrababu to watch old videos to know the opinion the late NTR had of him.

Once NTR Amanado Chandrababu wanted to watch videos about him. He recalled that he had clearly said that there was no mole like Chandrababu.

He also wonderd what was the relationship between the problem of employees and the reorganization of districts. He said that Chandrababu always looks for an opportunity to instigate people. He iterated that employees were very much integral to the government. The committee members made it clear that they were waiting for the employees to come for talks and said that they were ready to discuss any issue.

