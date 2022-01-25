Buddha Venkanna Arrested For Derogatory Remarks Against AP DGP Gautam Sawang and Kodali Nani

Amaravati: Police has registered a case under various sections against former TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna for making outrageous remarks against AP minister Kodali Nani and DGP Gautam Sawang.

He was taken into custody by the police from his home on Monday evening, after which he was given notice and released. A case was registered after a complaint was lodged with Vijayawada One Town police over Venkanna's remarks at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

ACP K Hanumantrao went to Venkanna's house in the evening and asked him to come for interrogation.

Venkanna's followers prevented the police from entering. Venkanna was taken into custody and shifted to One Town Police Station and then allowed to go.

Earlier, Venkanna had arranged a press conference at his office along with another TDP leader Nagulmira to speak against AP minister Kodali Nani and the DGP. He threatened to kill Kodali Nani if he dared to touch the gate of Chandrababu’s house. "Let's have a fight," said Venkanna creating a ruckus. He also invited Kodali Nani for a fight saying, let's do it away from the eyes of the police.

Venkanna also held Kodali Nani of responsible for prostitution in Gudivada and Krishna district. He dared Nani to visit Babu's house with a camera. He also threatened DGP Gautam Sawang saying he would not spare him no matter which corner of the world he is. Buddha Venkanna also said that Gautam Sawang is the DGP, the director of Jagan party.